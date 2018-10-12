A number of upgrades have been made to the Quesnel Curling Centre in advance of the BC Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships in January.

Jeff Norburn, the Director of Community Services with the City, went over a few of them at this week’s North Cariboo Joint Committee meeting.

Norburn says the exterior work is complete, the scoreboards have been ordered, the lounge is brand new and a number of technology upgrades are also in the works…

“The work is going to include 10 cameras that will situated in the rafters in the West Fraser Centre to allow people in the Dunkley room and in arena 2 and at the curling centre to view games. The cameras are set to be tested in November so that is on track.”

Norburn says a mural planned for the curling rink will unfortunately have to wait until the spring because of the early onset of the cold weather this year.

This is all part of ther work that is going to be covered by a 574 thousand dollar grant that the City received.

It also includes work at the West Fraser Centre and in the plaza in between all of the facilities.