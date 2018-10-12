The Starry Night campaign is coming back to 100 Mile House.

The annual fundraising campaign doesn’t kick off until November 23rd, but the 100 Mile Hospital and adjoining areas are already being decorated in stars and lights. This is the largest fundraising event of the year for the South Cariboo Health Foundation.

A very important item is the subject of the campaign this year. Brenda Devine, with the Foundation, says they will be fundraising for a special automated wellness chair, for people with dementia. “This chair has relaxing techniques and offers a calming experience for the people in the residence.”

Donations can be made through the foundations website at www.southcariboohealth.com.