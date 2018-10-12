A trial date will be set on October 23rd for the driver of a Greyhound bus that was involved in a fatal accident that claimed the life of a North Cariboo resident.

A pre-trial conference for Colin Lucas Dunlop this morning.

Dunlop is charged with one count of Driving Without Due Care and Attention.

The charge is connection with an accident back in April of 2017 on Highway 97 just south of Kersley.

Police say it involved a car, a pickup truck and a tractor pulling a piece of farm equipment.

The tractor was being driven by Mike Bailey who lost his life in the crash.

RCMP say several people were also injured in the accident, two seriously.

The bus was travelling from Clinton to Prince George at the time.