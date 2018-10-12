The 100 Mile House Wranglers are on the road once again this weekend, but there will be plenty of hockey action at the South Cariboo Recreation Center .

The Wranglers are 5, 3 and 1 so far this season. They are in Invermere taking on the Columbia Valley Rockies tonight. Saturday they will be in Golden taking on the Rockets.

Back in 100 Mile House, Womens Hockey is taking to the ice. The South Coast Women’s Hockey Leagues Northern Penguins from Prince George will be taking on the Fraser Valley Jets in two season opening games. Laura Albert, from the South Cariboo Rec Center says the teams decided to meet in 100 Mile because of the distance involved. She says three other weekends this season will feature SCWHL games.

Game time Saturday is 7 PM and the teams clash again Sunday at 11:30.