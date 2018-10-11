A trial date has been set for a 100 Mile House man who is accused of robbing a bank in Williams Lake.

40-year old Christopher Swain will be back in court on December 13th.

Swain is charged with Robbery and Disguising his Face with intent to Commit an Offence.

Williams Lake RCMP responded to a robbery in progress at the CIBC bank on Oliver Street in November of last year.

Witnesses told police that a man entered the bank and demanded money from the teller.

RCMP say that due to the immediate assistance of two astute customers and a quick response from police, a man was arrested without incident and no employees or customers in the bank were injured.