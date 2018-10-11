Educator/counselor Heather Auger and youth engagement worker Lora Fairbrother say they're looking forward to be working with youth through the now available Cariboo Chilcotin WRAP Program. -My Cariboo Now

There’s a new community-driven program to support youth and family in building positive relationships within Williams Lake.

“The CC Wrap Program stands for the Cariboo Chilcotin Wraparound Program,” explains CC WRAP Program educator/ counselor Heather Auger.

“It is a program that positively attaches youth to school, their community, and the home by building a trusting, positive relationship.”

The Program for youth between the ages of 11 to 17 who are seeking enrollment in an education program through School District 27 is made available through 3-year funding from the Ministry of Justice.

It will be delivered through a partnership between School District 27, the Williams Lake RCMP, the Williams Lake Child Development Centre, and the Ministry of Children and Families, and will be closely modeled by the Surrey Wraparound Program in which the overall goal is to prevent gang-related crime through the development and application of a wraparound approach for supporting youth at risk of gang involvement, youth displaying gang-associated behaviors, and those currently in gangs.

“It was put on hold for a year because of the wildfires, unfortunately, but this year-this September, we’re up and going, and we’re looking forward to working with youth and getting started with that,” Auger said.

An open house to learn more about the CC Wrap Program takes place Friday, October 12th in Williams Lake from 10 am until 2 pm from across the Cariboo Regional District Library at 199 3rd Avenue.