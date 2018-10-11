The advance voting for the District of 100 Mile House and CRD elections took place October 10th.

A total of 192 took advantage of the advance vote to cast their ballots for Mayor and council, according to the District office.

Yesterday was also the first of two advance voting days for the Cariboo Regional District director elections. CRD Communications director Emily Epp says A total of 36 residents of CRD area L cast early ballots. Areas G and H directors are already elected by acclimation. Epp says overall, the CRD advance vote saw 241 residents cast an early ballot.

There will be one more advance voting day for the CRD, October 15th. Election day for Municipal Government in BC will be October 20th.