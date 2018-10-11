An event to engage people to learn more about mental well-being and mental health problems is taking place today (Thursday) in Williams Lake.

Since 1995 Beyond the Blues has helped over 102,000 people across the Province.

Heather Silvester from the Canadian Mental Health Association Cariboo Chilcotin Branch, is organizing this local event and said in a release that they want to create friendly, engaging, and safer spaces for people to reflect on their own mental health and have a conversation about how to prevent problems or feel better.

Silvester went on to say we want Beyond the Blues attendees to leave feeling empowered, better informed, hopeful and supported.

Sarah Hamid-Balma, Canadian Mental Health Association’s BC Division and Provincial Co-Ordinator for it, said Beyond the Blues is about prevention, catching problems early and connecting to local help in a fun, friendly and interactive way.

The event is free, anonymous, confidential and drop-in and will be taking place today noon till seven at TRU Williams Lake Campus