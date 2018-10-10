A Quesnel man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to several break-ins at seasonal properties in the Wells, Bowron Lake and Likely areas.

38-year old Nicholas Turner was sentenced to one day in jail and 12 months probation.

Turner pled guilty to two counts of Possession of Stolen Property under $5,000 and one each of Taking a Motor Vehicle without Consent and the lesser charge of Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling House.

It was originally Break and Enter with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence.

Turner was arrested, along with Tania Jordanov, back in July after Wells RCMP located and seized a vast amount of mining, camping and outdoor related property, which was believed to have been stolen.

Jordanov is due back in court on Tuesday (Oct 16th) for an arraignment hearing.