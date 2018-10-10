A trial date will be set on December 10th for a former Quesnel man who is accused of killing his wife and two daughters in Kelowna.

A pre-trial conference was held in Supreme Court this morning for 34-year old Jacob Forman.

He is facing two counts of First Degree Murder in connection with the deaths of his 7 and 8-year old daughters, and one count of Second Degree Murder in connection with his wife Clara Forman.

RCMP were called to a residence in the Rutland area back on December 19th of last year and upon arrival discovered the bodies of three people.

No other details have been released.