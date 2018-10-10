With General voting day just ten days away, Cariboo residents are getting an early opportunity to cast their votes.

Advanced voting began this morning (Wednesday) at 8 and will run until 8 tonight.

Chief Election Officer for the City of Williams Lake Cindy Bouchard said it’s been steady since the doors opened at the City Hall lobby and reminds residents what they should bring with them before they cast their vote.

“Their driver’s license is the best piece of ID and a Care Card or something that shows their address and their residency, two pieces of ID that show address and residency”.

When asked if a lot of voters take advantage of the advanced voting day Bouchard said: “the last election we had an unbelievable amount of people come through the advance poll, I think it was double what we normally have”.

Advanced voting is available also today in 100 Mile House and Quesnel with another advanced voting day scheduled in Williams Lake for October 17th.

General voting day is October 20th.