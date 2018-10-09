The Johnston Bridge in Quesnel will re-open this evening.

City Manager Byron Johnson says it will re-open to vehicles under 10,000 kilograms.

He says the decision is based on the advice of their bridge consultants, adding that the City has also engaged the engineering firm to develop a report outlining the options for bringing the load carrying capacity of the bridge back up to design capacity.

This report will take longer to develop, and will be taken to City Council when it is completed.

For now, Industrial traffic must continue to re-route via Maple Drive, and not through Johnston Subdivision.

The bridge ws closed on Wednesday of last week after a condition assessment revealed that it had some corrosion problems that had to be dealt with.

A similar assessment indicated that both the Baker Creek Bridge and the Moffat Bridge were in good condition.