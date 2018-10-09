A provincial retail cannabis store could be setting up shop at Boitanio Mall in Williams Lake.

The owner of the Mall has a conditional offer from the Province to lease space for a cannabis retail operation and has submitted a development variance permit application for the proposed store to be located at the east corner of the Mall adjacent to the parkade.

“The subject property is zoned as Town Centre Commercial (C-1), which permits retail cannabis use,” City Planner, Hasib Nadvi said in a report noting that the surrounding land uses are mostly commercial.

“Council may consider the required separation distances to customer entry door of a premises when the subject parcel is a multi-tenant property.”

The proposed store is approximately 434 meters from the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex which is more than the required 300 meters Nadvi adds.

“Staff believes that it meets the intention of the Zoning Bylaw requirements,” he said.

“Staff also note that it is not located within 300 meters of any school or other licensed day care centre.”

The proposed retail cannabis store also will not face Boitanio Park, nor will it have direct access from the park.

In August 2017, Council gave first reading to a zoning bylaw amendment application for a proposed community care facility on the second floor of the mall.

Council will be giving further consideration to the proposed development variance permit application at tonight’s regular council meeting.

Final consideration and approval are tentatively scheduled for November 20th.