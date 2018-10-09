Five of the Cariboo Regional Directors will be continuing in that capacity by acclimation after the local government elections this fall, including Area H director and CRD chair Margo Wagner.

Wagner, who represents the area including Forest Grove, Canim Lake and the surrounding regions northeast of 100 Mile House, says shes absolutely honoured. “Its kind of a cup half full and half empty scenario. I’m hoping my constituents think I’m doing a good job and are content to leave me there. The cup half empty side might say that maybe no one else wants the job. I like to look on the positive side. I have wonderful residents, they’re just great.”

The position of CRD chair, which Wagner currently holds, is elected by the rest of the board and acts as the representative of the CRD in many events.

The other directors in by acclimation are John Massier for Area C Barlowe/Barkerville, Steve Forseth for Area D McLeese Lake/Commodore Heights, Al Richmond for Area G Lac La Hache/108 Mile, and Jim Glassford for Area I West Frazer/Nazko.

Elections will be held October 20th.