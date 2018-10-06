A recently conducted road check in Quesnel has BC Conservation Officer Service reminding hunters to study up on the transportation of wildlife.

Officer Ryane Mcintyre says most of the violations issued last week were on the transportation of wildlife.

“Generally when you have hunted your animal and you haven’t gone to your place of residence or to a licensed butcher there are requirements of how you transport that animal-making sure that the evidence of the sexes is on the animal, making sure that you’re transporting it with all the documentation, including things with grouse-making sure they have one wing attached-there quite a few violations that way.,” Mcintrye said.

“On the hunting synopsis it actually gives you the directions on how to transport and we recommend that people refer to that before they start heading out and confirming what they are supposed to be doing for their seasons as well.”

90 southbound hunters and 17 anglers transporting a variety of fish and wildlife according to McIntyre were checked last Sunday on Highway 97.

One out of season mule deer and three firearms were seized with 10 violation tickets, 8 warnings, and 9 charges under the wildlife act and one under the firearm act being issued. RCMP also issued a 24 hour and 3-day suspensions after coming across two DUIs-one for alcohol and one for drugs.

“Hunting season is always very busy around Thanksgiving,” Mcintyre adds.

“All the seasons are opened up, of course, depending on what management unit you are in. We recommend that people carry a copy of their synopsis with them and make sure that they’re transporting and hunting accordingly.”