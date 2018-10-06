Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes says she will be celebrating in Quesnel today this week’s LNG announcement in Kitimat.

There is a huge event planned for that city today on the heels of the announcement that construction of the 40-billion dollar liquified natural gas project.

Oakes says it is a significant day for both B.C. and Canada, and will have economic impacts that are going to create opportunities for us in the north…

“I spent two years when i was the Minister for Local Government specifically with a mandated item to look at northwest readiness and looking at the impacts so that we could mitigate them and learn from other jurisdictions like Fort MAC on how can we be better prepared, so I think this week was an example of, maybe more on a non-partisan side, I just think it was good news in Victoria all around and it was an opportunity for many people to celebrate.”

Oakes says it indicates that we can build major projects in B.C. and she says she is now hopeful again about future projects…

“I had been incredibly nervous about investor confidence in British Columbia and i don’t care what side of the political fence you’re on, you need to have investment come into your province in order to pay for the services that we all rely on, and we need to make sure our economy maintains that reputation that investors are willing to take a chance and invest in British Columbia.”

Oakes acknowledges that a lot of people worked extremely hard to make this project a reality.