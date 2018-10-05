Over 35 volunteers were at the Williams Lake Salvation Army to help set up, clean up, and serve a Thanksgiving meal to the community Friday afternoon.

Executive director Dawn Butt says that people are happy to come together and there were great conversations around the table.

“We’ve had a packed house right from twelve o’clock,” she said.

“It’s been really positive. Everyone has been really happy and eager to eat some turkey.”

Butt adds that the Mayor, RCMP officers, community members, and even high school students came by to assist.

“We didn’t even know they were coming,” Butt said of the students.

“They just said we’re here to serve so that was awesome to see that even our teens are giving back and wanting to participate.”

Butt says a number of volunteers and staff prepared a little bit each day for the meal including just over 11 donated turkeys between Friday and Monday.

“That’s all from us so from donations that have come in over the last few months,” she said.

“When people donate turkey we often put it away for either Christmas or Thanksgiving. I know that Columneetza is doing a food drive for us today as well and donating some turkeys for our next big dinner.”

It’s estimated that more than 200 meals were served between 12 p.m and 2 p.m.

The Salvation Army will be launching its annual Kettle Campaign on November 29th at Walmart.

“It wouldn’t be able to happen without the community of Williams Lake,” Butt said.

“We rely heavily on the community to help support what we do because we are not for profit and we’re not government funded at all so any of the fundraising we do with our Christmas kettles that ‘s the only fundraiser we do all year and it all stays directly here in Williams Lake and goes right back into the community.”