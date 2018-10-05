A Prince George man who is suspected of involvement in attempted thefts in the Williams Lake area was arrested Thursday afternoon.

North District Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says RCMP received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Prince George at 4:26 p.m.

“Williams Lake police observed the vehicle on Highway 97 near the Ferguson Road area at Lac La Hache,” Saunderson said.

“They did a vehicle stop and the suspect was arrested without incident.”

RCMP from 100 Mile House also responded.

“The investigation is ongoing.”