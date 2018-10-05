A boost in Canadian jobs isn’t helping the TSX. The Bay Street index is down 7 points to 15,998 with weight coming from energy and financial stocks. This comes despite Stats Can showing a boost of over 60,000 jobs in September, reversing the over 50,000 lost in August.

Across the border the Dow is having a subdued response to positive US jobs data up slightly to 26,630.

Oil is slowing creeping ahead to 74.85 a barrel as US led sanctions on Iran’s crude flow are on the horizon.

The Loonie is gaining to 77.35 cents US.