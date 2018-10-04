A formal agreement to pursue opportunities that will see smart and responsible development within Williams Lake was signed by the City and Canada Asia Economic and Culture Association.

The three-year agreement was signed Thursday afternoon at City Hall.

“Our main mission to bridge British Columbia with a special focus on its rural area with the emerging Asia markets especially China. We hope to promote the cultural exchange, economic collaboration, and attract more investment into this beautiful area,” Association President May He said of the agreement that is the result of explorative trips to the area within the last four-five months and the building of a trustworthy relationship.

“I have some cross-industry experience with education, Olympic sports, film production and I was invited to Stanford University for research on local economic development. So we have developed a kind of integrated model to use culture tourism to lift up the profile of the area and attract investment.”

“I feel Williams Lake is ideal for that model.”

He adds that as an educator they see potential in Williams Lake to attract more international students at the TRU campus.

“Fundamentally everything is there to just build-up the foundation to train talents and have skilled workers for the future economic development.”

As film producers, He says they also see lifestyle and are sponsoring the production of a mini television series called Into Wild British Columbia.

“We chose Willams Lake as the first episode to let more people know about Williams Lake and raise the interest who visit,” He said.

“We’ll show it in local media, and also target international markets say in China to spread out the image and message.”

Mayor Walt Cobb who attended the signing said they look forward to working with the Association to find ways in which they can work together and enhance a multi-culture society that we enjoy in Canada.

“We’ve been working hard over the last year to establish a relationship with an organization that shares similar values to ours here in Williams Lake,” Cobb said.

“We look forward to working with the Association to pursue opportunities that will see smart and responsible development within our community.”