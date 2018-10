The 100 Mile House Wranglers are back on the road after last Wednesdays 3-0 win at home against the Chase Heat.

Tonight the 4-3 Wranglers will take on Chase again on the Heats home turf, at the Art Holding arena. Game time will be at 7 pm.

Saturday the Wranglers will be at the Sicamous Recreation Center in Sicamous against the Eagles, with the puck drop at 7 pm.

The next home game for the Wranglers won’t be until October 19, when they take on the Grand Forks Border Bruins.