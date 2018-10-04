The candidates for Mayor were on the hot seat, along with all nine of the council candidates Wednesday night at the all candidates forum in 100 Mile House.

After an opening statement they faced several questions submitted by the public.

Questions ranged from the recreation and pool issue, accessibility, and attracting business, to considerations regarding the possibility of electric charging stations for vehicles in the area. The possible loss of the Mount Timothy ski area, and the question of sidewalk safety was also raised.

Incumbent Mayoral candidate Mitch Campsall focused on growth and fiscal responsibility in his opening statement.

“100 Mile is the fastest growing community in the Cariboo. The community cannot progress without a strong foundation in financial management.”

In her opening remarks, Mayoral candidate Rita Giesbrecht discussed local government responsibility to represent the area to provincial and federal government and agencies.

“It is the responsibility of mayors and local governments to advocate at upper levels of government for the things that their region needs.”

Mayoral Candidate Glen McDonald did not attend the event.

Voting day for the municipal elections will be October 20th, with advance voting on October 10th in the District Council Chambers.