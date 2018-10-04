Youth in 39 communities, two in the Cariboo, will get to learn about and try hockey when BC Hockey’s ‘Road to the World Juniors tour” pays a visit.

Today they’ll be at Carson Elementary School in Quesnel and tomorrow at Marie Sharp Elementary in Williams Lake.

Northern Manager for BC Hockey Allen Bristowe explains how they were chosen and what they’ll be doing.

“The schools were pre-selected thanks to the Minor Hockey Association in each area and when we get to the school we use some local Minor Hockey players. We talk to the kids about the World Juniors and then we have a chance to leave a little bit of a legacy behind with us with our Minor Hockey players, they describe some different floorball skills and then when we’re done we leave that floorball equipment at those schools”.

Bristowe said they’ll also be bringing along the World Junior Trophy to help generate excitement for the 2019 Double I HF World Junior Championship in Vancouver and Victoria.

BC Hockey Chief Executive Officer, Barry Petrachenko said “the Road to the World Juniors Tour” will inspire British Columbians and allow us an opportunity to welcome new participants to hockey, while leaving a lasting impact within the host communities”.