A Williams Lake man, facing animal cruelty charges, will go to trial in the spring.

65-year old Terry Baker is due back in court on March 18th.

He’s facing one count each of causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal and failing to provide necessities to an animal.

The BC SPCA say 46 neglected dogs and puppies were seized from a rural property north of Williams Lake back in February.

They say the dogs were taken because of a lack of shelter, poor sanitation and inadequate veterinary care.

If convicted, Baker faces a maximum fine of $10,000, up to 5 years in jail, and a lifetime ban on owning animals.