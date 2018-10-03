Three themes with the purpose of achieving five strategic goals.

That sums up a five year Economic Development Transition Strategy that was approved by Quesnel City Council last night.

The themes are Destination Development, Innovative Resource Industries and Resident and Investment Retention and Attraction.

Economic Development Officer Amy Reid goes over the strategic goals…

“Attract and retain a diverse and growing population though the provision of local services, amenities and strong sense of place, diversify the economic base by creating a positive business climate and encouraging innovation, develop Quesnel as a destination for visitors with improved infrastructure, hosting capacity and marketing, Quesnel’s brand is based in nature and this should infuse and inspire all activities taken in the strategy, and strengthen partnerships with First Nations through economic diversification and collaboration on strategic project development.”

Reid says all of these strategies have actions which are planned.

She says most will be carried out by economic development staff, which will require grant funding.

Right now only the Economic Development Officer is paid for in the city budget and Reid suggests that in order to make good progress on all of the actions outlined in the strategy, the creation of a permanent support position may be necessary.

She says the Economic Development Transition Strategy was developed with input from community members, focus groups, city staff and members of Council.

Taxpayers will be getting a mail out that will provide an overview of the strategy and highlight current and future actions, as well as upcoming opportunities for engagement.