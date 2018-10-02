The Johnston Bridge in Quesnel will be closed to all traffic beginning tomorrow morning at nine o’clock following the results of a condition assessment that was done on the structure.

While the Baker Creek Bridge and the Moffat Bridge were noted to be in good condition, significant issues were discovered with the Johnston Bridge.

In order to minimize the risk to the driving public, and acting upon the advice of a Professional Engineer specializing in bridge work, the Johnston Bridge will be shut to all traffic until further analysis can be completed.

The City expects that this initial full closure will last up to two weeks.

Once more information is known, it may result in a load limit being placed on the bridge and a modification of the full closure.

Industrial traffic must be re-routed via Maple Drive, not through the Johnston Subdivision.