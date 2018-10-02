An all candidates forum will be held in 100 Mile House Wednesday October 3rd.

The event will be held at the Creekside Seniors Center, 501 Cedar Avenue in 100 Mile House. The doors will open at 5:45 PM with the event starting at 6 PM.

The forum is being held by the BC Northern Real Estate Board and the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce. Chamber Manager Shelly Morton says that questions for the candidates can be submitted to the chamber office before the event. To submit a question, email manager@southcariboochamber.org

There are three candidates for Mayor and a total of nine candidates for council in 100 Mile House. Voting day will be October 20th.