More than 3,000 people in the South Cariboo are without power as a result of heavy snowfall Tuesday morning.

“Trees are being forced onto power lines in many locations, and that is due to the snow and the snow load being quite heavy,” BC Hydro spokesperson Bob Gamer said.

“It is a full circuit outage so all the way from the substation to where that circuit travels.”

The outage currently affects 3,340 customers and several crews are working on the outage trying to restore power as quickly as they can Gamer said.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have an estimated time for restoration.”

Hazardous Conditions Expected

A winter storm warning is in effect for 100 Mile House and the Chilcotin.

Environment Canada reports that 30 cm of heavy snow is reported Tuesday morning and up to 15 cm of additional snow is expected throughout the day.

“We found the modified Arctic front stalled over that region, and we’ve had two low-pressure systems now scrape by the area and it’s just been snowing nonstop for the last 36 hours or so,” meteorologist Matt MacDonald said.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” the national weather agency warns.

(With files from Patt Matthews)