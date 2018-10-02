33-year old Nathan Doucette and 43-year old Dawn Gunanoot are charged with Assault Causing Bodily Harm and Break and Enter with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Doucette remains in custody while Gunanoot is out on bail.

Both are due back in court on November 1st for a Focus Hearing.

The charges are in connection with the death of a female last year.

Quesnel RCMP say they were called to the 800 block of Front Street at around 4-20 a.m. on October 1st of 2017 for a report of an assault on a male and a female.

Police determined during the course of their investigation that the female victim was breaching a court imposed condition and took her into custody.

RCMP say she was examined by Emergency Health Services and subsequently taken to G.R. Baker Hospital, and then to a larger area hospital, where she was pronounced deceased the following morning.

Quesnel RCMP were cleared on any wrongdoing in her death by the Independent Investigation Office.

The IIO investigation included interviews with civilian witnesses, physical evidence from the scene, video evidence, 9-1-1 reports and medical reports.

The victim’s name has not been released.