Today is the final day to fill out the Cariboo Regional District’s Cariboo wildfires and floods survey.

CRD Information Officer Tim Conrad explains it’s purpose and who can take part in it.

“This is an opportunity to provide feedback on what the overall response was to this years Cariboo wildfires or floods from residents or visitors who were directly or indirectly impacted. We want to hear from everybody on how the response was this season compared to last”.

Conrad said this year’s survey is similar to last years and that they’ve added questions regarding business, agriculture, and tourism.

Residents can fill out the survey online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CRDwildfires2018 or at any Cariboo Regional District library for those who don’t have access to a computer.

Survey closes midnight tonight and results will be published later this fall.