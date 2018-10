A 150 Mile cowgirl picked up a cheque at the final stop of the Canadian Pro Rodeo season in Hanna, Alberta over the weekend.

Kirsty White earned a 5-6 split in the Ladies Barrel Racing for 412 dollars and change.

She ends up 17th in this year’s overall standings with $11,571.

Unfortunately she won’t qualify this year for the Canadian Finals that will take place at the end of this month in Red Deer.