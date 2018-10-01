Driving without the proper winter tires could cost you $109.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says it’s that time of year once again, and people are now required to have winter tires on their vehicle they plan to travel on certain B.C. highways.

“Rain, slush, snow, ice, and cold temperatures are all part of winter driving,” it said in a news release.

“The improved traction offered by winter tires may be the difference between safely driving on winter roads and being involved in a potentially serious motor vehicle incident.”

Commercial vehicle operators must also carry chains and are required to use them when a mandatory chain-up is in place.

B.C., regulations state that an appropriate winter tire is defined as one with either the M+S or mountain/snowflake symbol and in good condition with a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimeters.

Winter tire regulations end on March 31 on many highways, however, the regulations have been extended to April 30, 2019, on select mountain passes and rural highways including the Cariboo to account for early spring snowfall.

