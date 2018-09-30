The 100 Mile House Wranglers are now 3-3 for the season with a win and a loss on the road over the weekend.

Their first stop was in Fernie against the Ghostriders, with CJ Zimmerman and Garret Hilton scoring, But the Ghostriders took the game 5-2.

Saturday the Wranglers were in Creston taking on the Thundercats. Garret Hilton, Benjamin Keon, Cody Barnes, Darian Wilson, and Aidan Morrison all lit the red light for a 5-2 final for 100 Mile.

The Wranglers play again Wednesday night, October 3rd on home ice against the Chase Heat.