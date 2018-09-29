A lifetime spent appreciating the Cariboo outdoors has led a Williams Lake student to pursue a career in conservation and being recognized for that.

Torry Hoffos is completing his final year of a Fish and Wildlife degree at the University of Northern British Columbia and was just recently given a $1500 scholarship from the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC.

Over the last 3 years, Hoffos worked with the BC Conservation Foundation on a variety of fisheries projects in the Williams Lake region and Dean River on the Central Coast.

Hoffos said the scholarship will allow him to wrap up his undergraduate schooling debt free with the eventual goal of becoming a Registered Professional Biologist.

“I fully enjoyed my time at UNBC. It is full of like-minded people passionate about the outdoors and natural resource management, qualified professors, and nice up to date facilities,” Hoffos said.

“Additionally being able to learn about natural resource management in a community and region who depends on those resources adds to the experience in a positive way.”

Since 2008, the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC has awarded over $60,000 in scholarships to 35 students. The scholarships recognize outstanding commitment to academic pursuits in the field of freshwater fisheries

“For all the reasons above, I would definitely recommend pursuing a degree in natural resources, especially to anyone who enjoys being active and outdoors,” Hoffos said.