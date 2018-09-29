A meet and greet with municipal candidates for Williams Lake is scheduled to take place Thursday.

“All but one of the candidates will be present, or we’re told by them that they will be present,” said Mark Doratti, executive director of the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce.

“The public will have access to them one on one. It’s not going to be anything formal and we’re not going to have debates-we left that up for the rest of the community to do and we’ll see how it goes.”

The meet and greet will run from 5 pm until 9 at the Gibraltar Room in the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

The Chamber has also launched video interviews on its website and Facebook page with each of the Candidates.

“We made the decision to proceed this way simply because we had so many candidates,” Doratti said.

“The last provincial election we held an all candidates forum during our general meeting and with an hour and fifteen minutes with ten councilors and two mayoral candidates that would be a challenge.”

“We had the belief that there was going to be some other activity in the community with similar style forums, so rather than get in engaged in that and having to move dates and such around like we’ve had to in the past we had a look at this format and thought you know what we’re going to give it a go. It’s had some success in other jurisdictions, and now that I’ve seen the videos I’m quite impressed. The committee did very well and our videographer did a fabulous job.”