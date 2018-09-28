Residents of the Cariboo could be waking up to the white stuff in the very near future.

Meteorologist Doug Lundquist explains.

“As the weekend approaches the remains of an Arctic front is coming in from the back door, from the Peace Country, the Alberta side, back into the Central Interior were the cold air colliding with the warm air could give us some snow on Sunday, Monday, into Tuesday range”.

Lundquist says some of the highways will have snow on them and there will be some valley locations that will probably see a good depth of snow during overnight hours.

Long range forecast according to Lundquist, today will be the last warm day, cooling off this weekend, rainy and snowy from Sunday through Tuesday then warming up for the latter part of the week.