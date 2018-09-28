Tim Hortons annual Smile Cookie fundraiser was a success in 100 Mile House again this year.

Owner Steve McPhail says it went very well.

“We raised a total of $4200,” he said.

“The community really rallies around this program. 100 percent of our proceeds will go to the 100 Mile food bank. Definitely a worthwhile cause, especially this time of year going into the holiday season.”

McPhail says totals raised over the years have varied, but they are very happy with this year’s results. He wishes to thank the community for their support once again.

This year’s fundraiser ran September 17th to 23rd. The Smile Cookie campaign supports various charities in communities across the country.