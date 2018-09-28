An amazing amount of monetary donations were raised in a very short time to help the latest efforts of the Canadian Red Cross.

Viviana Zanocco is the Communications Manager for BC Liquor Stores

“BC Liquor Store customers have reached into their pockets, they’ve been so generous this year, and they helped us collect $159,00 for the Canadian Red Cross appeal. That appeal was to help BC residents impacted by the devastating wildfires this year and we raised that money in about a month”.

Zanocco says in 100 Mile House $1530 was raised, Williams Lake $959 and Quesnel $240.

The more than $159,000 collected throughout BC will be matched by the provincial government.

BC Liquor Stores collected $65,644 in donations from May 22nd to June 24th for the Canadian Red Cross BC Floods Appeal.