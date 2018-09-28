The 100 Mile House Wranglers are in Fernie on Friday night against the Ghostriders. Saturday night they will be taking on the Creston Valley Thundercats. The Wranglers are 2-2 this season so far, as last weekend saw the team take 2 straight losses.

Head Coach Dale Hladun says, “We have a lot of new guys, we’re a brand new team.” Hladun also says, “I feel there are more coach-able moments in a loss than a win and right now, its about teaching.”

He’s confident about this weekend’s match-ups, saying “It’s going to be a tough weekend, but I have confidence in our kids.

Fridays game will start at 7:30 PM Mountain Standard time at the Fernie Memorial Arena, while Saturdays game starts at 7:30 PM Pacific at the Johnny Bucyk Arena in Creston.