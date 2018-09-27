Williams Lake residents are being asked to think about what love is.

Chiwid Transition House outreach worker, Rhonda Surette invites everyone to attend Friday’s Take Back The Night.

“Last year we made a big heart on the lawn of the Purple House with red rocks and we encouraged everyone to come out and write someone’s name on it that may have been a victim of violence or we encouraged them to write what love is to them,” Surette said.

“What we’re doing again this year is we’re encouraging everybody in the community to go out and find a rock, paint it, or color it and bring it down to the Walk so we can place it in the community’s heart.”

Because they work for the BC Society of Transition Houses, Surette adds that they designed nine different postcards which will be available at the event about what love is with resources posted on the back for personal safety and what healthy relationships are.

Take Back the Night in Williams Lake starts with 10 to 15-minute walk beginning at 5 p.m at the Purple House next to Denny’s. It will be followed by a barbecue and refreshments.

“As a parent I talk with my children about how we can make the streets safer and how the streets aren’t so safe to go walking on, but every time we bring it up it just enables the conservation to be started about what we can do as a community to make it a little safer,” Surette said.

“When we all get together it just shows the community that we are here to make it a better place.”