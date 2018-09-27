A delegation to District council presented their concerns regarding Cariboo Trail in 100 Mile House at Tuesday nights council meeting..

The group consisted of residents of the area, and management of the Carefree Manor assisted living facility.

Concerns were raised regarding the safety of pedestrians on the road, and the lack of proper sidewalks, as well as the high speed of vehicles in the area.

Former 100 Mile House Fire Chief Ted Shields headed the delegation and had some harsh words for the council . “How much is one of our seniors lives worth?” said Shields

The issue has been brought up several times over the years, and residents are frustrated. District Administrator Roy Scott says Cariboo Trail was incorporated into a prioritized sidewalk plan a number of years ago, but was not number one as it was the most expensive project.

The project may qualify for a new funding grant that the district will apply for, meantime, Scott says they will work on solutions, such as speed bumps, sidewalks or turnabouts.