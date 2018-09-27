Highlighting the importance of forest research is the theme of National Forest Week this year, and BC Timber Sales foresters were in Centennial Park in 100 Mile House Tuesday and Wednesday educating elementary school student from Lac la Hache, 108 Mile Ranch, and 100 Mile House about various aspects of forestry.

Leanne Kaup , a forester with BCTS says “It’s a collaborative effort between foresters at West Fraser, BCTS, and the Invasive Species Coalition.” The students from grades four to seven visited stands pointing out various aspects of the forest industry such as silviculture, forest health, and animal science. They also participated in an orienteering exercise.

Involved in the collaboration were Tara Dzewis, Jemina Coutu, Mari Schenkeveld, Chuck Henderson and Gordon Todd from West Fraser. Myia Stauder Sue Richard and Torin Kelly from the Invasive Species Coalition, and many other foresters from the area.

National Forest Week continues until September 29th.