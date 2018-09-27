A pretrial conference has been set for a former Quesnel resident who is accused of killing his wife and two daughters in Kelowna.

34-year old Jacob Forman is due back in Supreme Court on October 10th.

Forman is facing two counts of First Degree Murder in relation to his 7 and 8-year old daughters, and one of Second Degree Murder in relation to his wife Clara Forman.

He has yet to enter a plea.

RCMP were called to a residence in the Rutland area back on December 19th of last year.

Upon arrival, police discovered three deceased individuals.

No other details have been released.