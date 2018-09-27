If you live in or near 100 Mile House, you might see smoke in the Ranchettes area.

Over the next 3 weeks, Cariboo Fire Centre Crews will be conducting an ongoing fuel mitigation project.

Communications Specialist for the Cariboo Fire Centre, Jessica Mack explains

“The project was initiated to reduce the wildfire risk in the area, this has been done by removing the fuels that have built up over the years, which means that the area will have less fuel to burn and will burn with less intensity”.

Mack says smoke will be visible to residents of 100 Mile House as the Ranchettes is located seven kilometers South East of the City