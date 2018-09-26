27-year old Blake Johny pled guilty in Supreme Court to one count each of Aggravated Assault and Attempted Robbery.

He is due back in court on October 22nd for a pre-sentence report.

A date for sentencing is also expected to be set at that time.

Williams Lake RCMP say they were called to a convenience store on Mackenzie Avenue and upon arrival were told that a man was getting into his vehicle when he was approached by two people, and that one of the suspects demanded the man’s keys and a struggle ensued.

Police say the victim was injured after one of the suspects used an edged weapon on him.

RCMP say one of the suspects was eventually able to get the keys from him.

The suspects are then accused of rummaging through his vehicle before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for stab wounds.

Charges against a second suspect were stayed.