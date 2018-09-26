A 32-unit Supportive Housing Facility on Elliott Street in West Quesnel is now one step away from reality.

City Council gave third reading to the Housing Agreement with BC Housing last night.

Tanya Turner is the city’s Director of Development Services…

“It actually becomes a bylaw and it is also registered on title with the property. And that’s an agreement with the owner, just agreeing to certain things that will happen on the property. The relationship with the good neighbour agreement is the housing agreement actually states a good neighbour agreement must in place with the operator of the facility.”

That operator is the Quesnel Shelter and Support Society.

Turner says the next step is for BC Housing to submit a development permit for the property…

“Which is really just the form and character of what the building is going to look like, the parking etc. So that is what BC Housing is doing right now. When they get the final plans they have to bring that to us for approval.”

Turner says once that’s approved Council will give the project final zoning approval.

She says that will then trigger the good neighbour process that will include meetings that will be open to the neighbours, neighbouring businesses and the school district.