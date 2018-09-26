A 71-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash approximately 42 kilometers east of 100 Mile House.

BC RCMP Traffic Services media relations officer, Cpl. Mike Halskov says 100 Mile House RCMP were advised of the single motorcycle collision on Hwy 24 near Hillcrest Road at about 4:10 Tuesday afternoon.

“It was determined that the rider of the motorcycle, a man from the Lower Mainland and described as an experienced rider was travelling east when he failed to negotiate a curve, lost control, and left the roadway,” Halskov said.

“The man died at the scene from the injuries he sustained.”

Halskov adds that the collision was witnessed and that impairment or erratic driving do not appear to have been contributing factors.

“The road and weather conditions at the time were described as good,” he says.

RCMP with the BC Coroner’s Service continue to investigate. Anyone who has information regarding this crash that has not already spoken to police is asked to call the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Traffic Services in 100 Mile House at 250-395-2456.