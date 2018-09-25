A Quesnel application for 3.9 million dollars to the Provincial Government’s new Indigenous Housing Fund will soon be on its way.

Tony Goulet, the Executive Director of the Quesnel Tillicum Society Native Friendship Centre, says it will be in prior to the October 2nd deadline…

“We just got the proposal completed and we’re looking at a possible 16 units on a lot that we have for housing, for low income community housing, so we’re excited about that and we’ll go through the process of putting in our application.”

If everything goes according to plan, Goulet says the building could be built soon…

“We could see it probably i’m thinking in 2020 if everything goes according to plan because the lot we have, I’ve been told shovel ready, so it’s just a matter of securing what the building looks like and the funding for it.”

It would be located on North Fraser Drive right beside the Native Friendship Centre.

The units would be like apartments and would feature both one-bedroom studio suites and two bedroom units.