The CRD Director for Area D says he’ll be waiting to see what the outcome is for the seven electoral areas that will see elections by voting on October 20th.

Steve Forseth who won by acclamation says once he knows who his colleagues for the new term will be, he’s hoping to bring forward a proposed bus service for the fringe communities in areas D, E, and F.

“Going forward that will probably be a long-term project, but at least initially get a feel for if those directors for E and F are willing to participate,” he said.

“From there obviously we’ll have to talk to the City and BC Transit to put a structure together and then we’ll have a public meeting with voters because we’d have to set up a new service.”

Forseth is one of five CRD Directors who has been elected by acclamation. Also elected by acclamation are Area C Director John Massier, Area G Director Al Richmond, Area H Director Margo Wagner, and Area I Director Jim Glassford.

“Anytime your voters judge you for your record for the previous four years you’ve served in your first term, it’s pretty humbling to have your residents say yes we want you to continue,” Forseth said.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity they’ve given me for a second term.”

Elections by voting will be held in the following electoral areas according to the CRD’s manager of communications, Emily Epp.

ELECTORAL AREA A (Red Bluff – Quesnel South)

Cory Delves

Mary Sjostrom

Cory Delves Mary Sjostrom ELECTORAL AREA B (Quesnel West – Bouchie Lake)

Barb Bachmeier

Elizebeth Montgomery

Robert Shkuratoff

Barb Bachmeier Elizebeth Montgomery Robert Shkuratoff ELECTORAL AREA E (South Lakeside – Dog Creek)

Angie Delainey

Melynda Neufeld

Angie Delainey Melynda Neufeld ELECTORAL AREA F (Horsefly – Likely – 150 Mile House)

Brice O’Neill

Shannon Rerie

Conrad Turcotte

Brice O’Neill Shannon Rerie Conrad Turcotte ELECTORAL AREA J (West Chilcotin)

Gerald Kirby

Doug Wickenheiser

Roger William

Gerald Kirby Doug Wickenheiser Roger William ELECTORAL AREA K (East Chilcotin)

Betty Anderson

Chad Mernett

Betty Anderson Chad Mernett ELECTORAL AREA L (Lone Butte – Interlakes)

Brian Coakley

Willow MacDonald

Advance voting will be available on Wednesday, October 10th and Monday, October 15 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

General voting will be on Saturday, October 20th from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.