Thieves used a stolen pick-up truck in an attempt to break into the 108 Mile Esso Station September 19.

RCMP say the Ford F-350 pick-up was stolen in front of a business in the 100 Mile Industrial Park at 2 am September 19, and the thieves used it to smash through the Esso stations front door.

Police and employees believe they were attempting to steal lottery tickets, cigarettes, and the stations Automated Teller Machine.

The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene when the station’s alarm went off.

Another vehicle, a 2006 black F-350 was also stolen overnight September 19 from Sunrise Ford in 100 Mile House, and also may be associated with the break-in. The vehicle has no licence plates and has not been recovered.

The investigation into these incidents is continuing and RCMP ask anyone with information to contact the 100 Mile RCMP or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).